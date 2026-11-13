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Planeswalker Unveiled as Magic: The Gathering Series
By Mirko Parlevliet,9 days ago
Netflix today announced that the animated series Planeswalker, based on Magic: The Gathering, will debut on the streaming service in 2027. Planeswalker, an epic fantasy saga from the world of Magic: The Gathering, chronicles the fierce clash between formidable mages known as Planeswalkers. At the center of this struggle for power and survival burns Chandra, a volatile pyromancer hunted for her gifts and haunted by her past.