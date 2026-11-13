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Man Utd handed fresh injury blow as Patrick Dorgu withdraws from Denmark squad
By Khaled Mahmoud,10 days ago
Manchester United are facing a nervous wait over the fitness of Dorgu after the 22-year-old withdrew from international duty. The promising left-sided player has been sent back to the club's training base following a failed fitness test with the Danish national team, cutting short his participation in the current Nations League window.