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Netflix’s Long-Awaited ‘Magic: The Gathering’ Series Officially Gets a First Look and Release Window
By Hannah Hunt,9 days ago
The first time Chandra Nalaar escaped to another world, she was about to die. In Magic: The Gathering lore, her spark ignited just in time to take her from her home plane to a monastery where she could learn to control her fire, which is an unusually good way to explain what a planeswalker is. Chandra has somewhere else to go when things get bad enough. The question is how long she can live with leaving other people behind.