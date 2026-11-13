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HBO’s Forgotten 12-Episode Sci-Fi Thriller Is One of Television’s Most Unsettling
By Giovana Gelhoren,9 days ago
When a show decides to add time travel to its storytelling, the project becomes all the more ambitious. After all, while there have been many successful time-travel shows over the years, including Doctor Who, Dark and 11.22.63, a series with time travel needs to account for parallel timeframes, time travel mechanisms and rules, historical costume design and production, and much more. Luckily, however, the tall order wasn't enough to stop HBO Nordic's first Norwegian original series, Beforeigners, from swinging for the fences.