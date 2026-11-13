undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Manatee County seeks applicants for seven seats on Affordable Housing Advisory Committee
By Manatee County Government,10 days ago
Manatee County is accepting applications through Dec. 4 to fill seven open seats on its Affordable Housing Advisory Committee, the citizen panel that advises the Board of County Commissioners on ways to expand and preserve affordable housing for residents. "Housing affordability is one of the most pressing issues facing families...
1