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Marvel Finally Confirms Sam Wilson’s ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Team Roster
By Charles Murphy,9 days ago
When Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters next month, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will not have assembled on screen in over seven years. When they do, they’ll have a new leader: Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson has begun putting a new team together at the end of Captain America: Brave New World, but beyond Joaquin Torres, the rest of the roster has been a mystery until now.