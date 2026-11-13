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The strength in softness: ‘Brave’ challenges traditional masculinity
By Katy Leard,8 days ago
TULSA – What does it mean to be strong? For generations, Western ideals of masculinity have emphasized dominance, emotional restraint, and independence. But an exhibition that opened Saturday, Nov. 7 at Positive Space Tulsa invites visitors to consider a different understanding of strength – one rooted in vulnerability, relationships, and responsibility to others.