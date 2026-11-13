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Pirtobrutinib in the First Line and Next-Generation Strategies in CLL
7 days ago
Sameh Gaballa, MD, of Moffitt Cancer Center, asks where pirtobrutinib, the noncovalent Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor newly approved for first-line chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), fits and whether starting with it burns the bridge to covalent agents. Sameh Gaballa, MD, of Moffitt Cancer Center, asks where pirtobrutinib, the noncovalent Bruton...