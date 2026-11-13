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Beacon Audiobooks Releases “Ukraine: A Warning to the World” By Author Thierry Laurent Pellet
By Logan Reynolds,8 days ago
Follow the journey of a French entrepreneur whose life becomes entangled with the crisis in Ukraine, prompting a deep exploration of the country’s history and socio-political dynamics. Amidst the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, the author, a former speed skiing athlete and serial entrepreneur with a decade of living in the US and Ukraine, emerges as a valuable source of intelligence. His mission is to mediate and mitigate the escalating crisis globally. The book challenges mainstream narratives by revealing truths obscured by manipulations driven by cross-cutting interests. From the rise of Nazism and the Maidan protests to political assassinations, ethnic cleansing, the MH17 incident, and references to biological weapons (including COVID), it exposes the realities often overlooked, shedding light on governance’s cowardice and hypocrisy.