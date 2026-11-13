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Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating multiple reports of larceny, including stolen vehicle
By Carolynn Unger,10 days ago
FISHERSVILLE, VA (Rocktown Now) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has taken multiple reports of larcenies from motor vehicles in the Emerald Hills Subdivision in Fishersville. Sheriff Donald Smith reports that these larcenies occurred overnight on November 12, 2026. There was also a vehicle stolen from this same...