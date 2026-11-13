undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Florida Sinks SS United States In Gulf Of Mexico To Protect The Environment, And I'm Sorry, But That's Just Too Many Jokes
8 days ago
In a hilariously ironic turn of events, Okaloosa County, Florida, sank the SS United States to the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico on Veteran's Day, turning it into the world's largest artificial reef to provide shelter for local marine life in the wake of human-caused coral reef decimation in the area. The SS United States is longer than the Titanic, measuring 990 feet from bow to stern and 17 stories in height. It was once the fastest ocean liner in the world, known for carrying royalty and celebrities between the U.S. and Europe from its maiden voyage in 1952 to its retirement in 1969.