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California steels for storms that could trigger massive waves, flooding
9 days ago
California was bracing Friday for a storm series packing heavy rain and surf that could once again flood coastal communities and potentially see monster waves pound shores. Off the coast of San Francisco, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, forecasters warned that up to 30-foot (9 meter) breaking waves could arrive Friday evening, with occasional monstrous sets of 40 to 50 feet possible.
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