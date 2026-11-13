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Maine Cat Owner Sues Gloucester County's Wedgewood Pharmacy Over Recalled Meds
By Joshua Doyle,10 days ago
A Maine woman who says her sick cat kept failing to improve on thyroid medication has filed a proposed class action against Wedgewood Pharmacy, the Gloucester County compounding giant now in the middle of a sprawling nationwide drug recall. The suit, filed in the name of Nancy Wolach, demands more than $5 million and seeks to represent consumers who bought any of the medications now being pulled from the market.
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