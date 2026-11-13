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Police Report Domestic Battery and Warrant Arrests
By Withers Syndication,9 days ago
Salem Police arrested 25 year old Samuel Higgins for alleged domestic battery following an altercation at his home. Centralia Police arrested 21 year old Roshaunti Liddell for alleged domestic battery, resisting arrest and criminal damage to property. A Wednesday report also lists 34 year old Zackary Wooters and 29 year old Brittany Crider, both of Centralia, as arrested on misdemeanor failure to appear warrants. Wooters was transferred from Clinton County to the Marion County Jail.