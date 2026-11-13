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Alex Warren Announces North American Leg For World Tour
By Marc Griffin,9 days ago
Alex Warren has announced the North American leg of his “Finding (More) Family On The Road World Tour,” with a new 26-city run starting April 5 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Warren will then play New York, Tampa, Raleigh and more before wrapping up in Birmingham, Alabama, at Coca-Cola Amphitheater on May 16. Bebe Stockwell and Faouzia will join as support on select dates.