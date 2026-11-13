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CPC hears updates on Center School, Pyne Field projects
By Mary Ellen Gambon,10 days ago
The Community Preservation Committee on Thursday received updates on the Center School reuse project and the refurbishment of Pyne Field. Permanent Building Committee chair Dan McIntyre thanked the committee for its previous allocation. The money is being used for the Center School demolition work to the two rear additions. Hazardous material removal from the interior began earlier this month. “The building will start to come down” in about five weeks, according to McIntyre. Work should be completed by mid-January.