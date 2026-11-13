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Ravens finally reveal Lamar Jackson’s official return timeline and QB could miss rest of regular season
9 days ago
Ravens trading for Jacoby Brissett, Is it way too early to say Caleb Williams is a top 4 QB? | FTF. Jacoby Brissett is going to be traded from the Arizona Cardinals to the Baltimore Ravens following Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley’s injuries. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, and Kevin Wildes ask if this is a good move for the Ravens, and if Caleb Williams is a top 4 QB.