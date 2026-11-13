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Hopkinsville officers ram cruiser into suspect’s vehicle to avoid pursuit, further danger to public
By Tony Garcia,10 days ago
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WSMV) - A man is facing serious charges after he attempted to flee from officers in his vehicle while reportedly intoxicated earlier this week in Hopkinsville. According to a report from WKDZ, Hopkinsville Police officers responded to a call about a wrong-way driver on Richard Street on Tuesday...
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