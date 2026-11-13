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Mamdani Announces 90-Day Extension For Small Retailers to Meet New Federal Requirements
By BK Reader Staff,10 days ago
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced Nov. 13 that his office won a 90-day extension for certain retailers to comply with a new federal rule, following negotiations with the Trump Administration. The rule, finalized in May, will require SNAP-authorized retailers to meet expanded stocking standards — offering at least...
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