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Double tractor-trailer transporting hazardous materials catches fire near Pocatello Valley
By Megan Brugger, KUTV,9 days ago
TREMONTON, Utah (KUTV) — A double tractor-trailer transporting hazardous materials caught on fire near Pocatello Valley. Crews with the Tremonton City Fire Department were dispatched to the scene on westbound I-84 just before 3 a.m. on Friday. When they arrived, they found both trailers fully engulfed in flames. Additional...