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Randy Travis’ wife says doctors gave country legend 1% chance of survival before miraculous comeback
9 days ago
Randy Travis’ life was turned upside down by a devastating health crisis that doctors gave him just a 1% chance of surviving, according to his wife, Mary. In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, the country legend — whose new 12-track album, “Same Old Way,” is out now — and his wife, Mary, reflected on that life-changing ordeal more than a decade ago, explained how hope and faith played a pivotal role in his recovery, and shared how his determination helped him rebuild his life and reconnect with music.