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Why Virginia Cavaliers’ fast-paced offense makes them the pick over Maryland at -5.5
9 days ago
Craig Carton Calls Out Indiana Basketball | Don’t @ Me w/ Dan Dakich. College Basketball still isn’t at the point where they have great matchups for us every day, but I’ll give this Friday’s slate some credit. There are definitely some good ones out there for us to enjoy. It has been a fun start to the season, and we’ve done fairly well with the few plays that I’ve shared so far, but we want to build that bankroll for March Madness, which feels far away and extremely close all at the same time. Tonight is a fun matchup between Virginia and Maryland.