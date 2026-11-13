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Problem Gambling Council Joins Underage Lottery Awareness Campaign
By Tom Stanton,9 days ago
The Nebraska Council on Problem Gambling is joining a national campaign to raise awareness about the risks of giving lottery tickets and scratch-off games to children. The organization is participating in the 2026 Gift Responsibly Campaign, which runs through November and December and includes lotteries and community organizations across North America and around the world.