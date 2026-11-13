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'No reason why' McDavid can't reach 200 points for Oilers, Kurri says
By Tom Gulitti,10 days ago
HELSINKI -- Five-time Stanley Cup winners Jari Kurri and Esa Tikkanen each had an up-close view when Wayne Gretzky set an NHL record with 215 points for the Edmonton Oilers in 1985-86. They’re watching from afar in Finland this season as Oilers center Connor McDavid is on pace for the first 200-point season in the NHL since then. Each believes he has a good shot to do it.