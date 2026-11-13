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Man claims $500K Christmas lottery miracle nearly a year later
10 days ago
A Michigan man finally claimed his $500,000 lottery prize nearly a year after receiving the winning ticket as a Christmas present during his family's annual holiday gathering. The 68-year-old Macomb County man won the top prize playing the Michigan Lottery's 25 Days of Winning instant game after receiving the lucky ticket during his family's Christmas get-together, according to a Nov. 6 news release from Michigan Lottery Connect.
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