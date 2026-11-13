undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Iowa Wrestling: No. 4 Iowa vs Bellarmine - Preview - How to Watch Guide & Match Thread
By Tom Tresemer,10 days ago
Our #4 Iowa Hawkeyes officially take the mat for the 2026-27 season against Bellarmine, who is becoming a perennial opponent. This marks the third consecutive season (and third time overall) that we’ve toed the line against the Knights. So far we’re pitching a shutouts with 49-0 and 40-0 dual wins in 2024 and 2025, respectively.