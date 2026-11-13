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Dayton's Secret Winter Concerts Sell Out Fast, Funding Free Summer Shows
By Kevin Fields,10 days ago
Levitt Pavilion and the Dayton Dragons pulled off another sold-out mystery concert in downtown Dayton on Thursday, Nov. 12, with fans buying every ticket within two weeks even though organizers never revealed who would be performing until the artists walked on stage. The event, held at the South Dayton Toyota Dayton Dragons Diamond Club, kept both the genre and the lineup under wraps right up to showtime.
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