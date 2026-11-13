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San Jose Family Wins $3.8M After Autistic Girl Abused by In-Home Therapist
By Emily Johnson,9 days ago
A $3.8 million settlement has resolved a civil case over the sexual assault of a San Jose girl with autism by the adult male therapist who was supposed to be treating her in her own home. The girl, who was under 14 at the time, was assaulted multiple times beginning in March 2024, according to the San Jose Police Department, before a relative reportedly caught the therapist in the act and called police, as noted by KRON4.