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Barry McGee Is Back for ‘Another Round’ with Jeffrey Deitch
By Store,10 days ago
After he opened a knockout 99CENT in February, artist Barry McGee is back in Los Angeles for Another Round, his new exhibition at Jeffrey Deitch‘s Santa Monica Boulevard space. The graffiti writer-turned contemporary art star gathers over 200 paintings, sculptures, and photographs to envelope the space. It’s his first show with Deitch in 20 years, and in the spirit of the Frieze anti-fair, was made possible with a little help from his friends.