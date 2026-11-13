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Middletown North, South to Play for Section Titles, RBC and SJV Seek Spot in Final Four
10 days ago
(1) Middletown North (8-1) North Jersey, Section 2,. Friday, November 13 | 7 p.m. Middletown North gets another opportunity to finish its championship journey as the Lions pursue their first sectional title since 1996. After falling in last year’s sectional final at Brick Memorial, coach Steve Bush’s team earned its return trip with a 47-21 victory over Teaneck. Junior quarterback Derek Grasso threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns, while Anthony Christiani contributed two receiving touchdowns and another score on the ground. Matt Belenko was a workhorse, running for 174 yards and two scores.