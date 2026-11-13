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Hillsboro, Forest Grove school districts see mixed student test scores; Banks, Gaston improve
By Nick LaMora,4 days ago
Students in the Hillsboro and Forest Grove school districts saw mixed results in math, science and English test scores during the 2025-26 school year, while Banks and Gaston reported improvements across all three subjects. That’s according to the Oregon Department of Education, which released results of the Oregon Statewide Assessments...
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