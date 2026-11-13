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Classic VHS movies inspire Mike Bennett’s new free holiday attraction in downtown Portland
By Hannah Seibold,4 days ago
Classic holiday movies, hand-drawn characters and the nostalgia of browsing a neighborhood video store are coming together in downtown Portland this holiday season. Portland artist Mike Bennett is bringing a holiday edition of his Dead Media experience to the corner of Southwest Broadway and Alder Street, opening Friday, Nov. 13. The free, family-friendly attraction blends the charm of a vintage VHS rental store with elements of Bennett’s popular Snow Day Village, creating a new holiday adventure just one block from Pioneer Courthouse Square.