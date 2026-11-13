undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Irondale moves forward with proposed data center regulations after other Alabama cities hit pause
By WBHM 90.3 FM,9 days ago
As data center development continues to expand across Alabama, communities are weighing how to balance the industry’s economic potential with concerns about its impact on local infrastructure and neighborhoods. Irondale is taking a different approach from several other municipalities in the state. Instead of temporarily blocking new data center...
6