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KCTV Sports Huddle: Preview, predictions for Chiefs’ cross-conference matchup with Falcons
By Marleah CampbellMark PouloseKatie MaherGabe Swartz,10 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs head south this weekend for the second of three consecutive noon kickoffs, this one coming against the Atlanta Falcons (3-6). In a matchup of the NFL’s two leading rushers, Bijan Robinson and the Falcons will look to upset Kenneth Walker and the Chiefs.