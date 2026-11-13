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Persimmon: A Profitable Alternative Tree Fruit Crop for Florida and the Southeast
8 days ago
Authored by: Muhammad Shahid and Masood Jan, Fruit Physiology Lab, UF/IFAS North Florida Research and Education Center-Quincy. Florida growers searching for fruit crop alternatives to citrus should consider Japanese persimmon (Diospyros kaki). Native to China and grown in Asia for centuries, this deciduous tree (sheds leaves each fall) produces attractive orange fruit in the fall. Persimmons have grown in Florida since the 1870s, but commercial production remains limited. Japanese persimmon trees are commonly grafted onto native American persimmon (Diospyros virginiana) rootstock. They grow best in north and central Florida and may also do well in other parts of the Southeast. Their low chilling requirement and attractive fruit make them a promising crop. To help trees grow well, choose a sunny site with well-drained soil, and avoid low areas where cold air collects.