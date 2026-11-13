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Why Midwest buyer demand is holding up in the face of higher mortgage rates
By Sarah Wolak,9 days ago
Midwest metros, including Columbus and Cincinnati, are keeping pending sales near or above new listings as mortgage activity stays mixed. Lower list prices and smaller loan amounts appear to support demand, even with rates above 7% pressuring affordability. AI Summary. Several Midwest housing markets are showing signs of resilient buyer...