undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Main Navigation
8 days ago
I think one of the more interesting things about DJing today is how much easier the technical side of performing has become, while some of the decisions that actually make a good DJ set haven’t necessarily become any easier. You can have access to thousands of records, perfectly organized playlists, detailed waveform displays, and equipment that makes it possible to do things that would have been considerably harder twenty years ago, but none of those advantages automatically tell you which record belongs in front of a particular audience.