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Las Vegas felon pleads guilty to illegally selling firearms
By Miles Friess,10 days ago
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — A Las Vegas man with prior felony convictions has pleaded guilty to dealing firearms without a license and possessing firearms as a felon. Prosecutors said Gregory Urbanek, 40, sold 14 firearms between April and June 2025 without a federal firearms license. The items sold included shotguns, rifles, pistols and a 100-round magazine.
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