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Stubborn input inflation pressures builders despite energy pullback
By HousingWire Automation,9 days ago
NAHB’s analysis of the October Producer Price Index shows total inputs to new residential construction up 0.3% on the month and 10.4% year over year, outpacing overall PPI inflation. Goods costs were flat in October, but building materials rose 0.5% and 5.8% annually, with diesel, plywood and board products elevated. Service inputs climbed 0.7% in October and 11.3% year over year, led by double-digit gains in trade services and transportation. The data underscores ongoing pressure on bids, budgets and pro formas, even as headline energy prices ease. AI Summary.