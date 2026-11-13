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Fire destroys home in Lake Andrew Township
By JP Cola,10 days ago
(Lake Andrew Township MN-) Fire destroyed a house near New London Friday morning. New London Fire Chief Mark Skindelein says at approximately 4:13 a.m. on Friday they were dispatched to a reported residential structure fire at 17452 Hwy 71 NE in Lake Andrew Township. That's just north of Hilltop Truck Stop and near Tepetonka Golf Course. The homeowners were awakened by their family dog and quickly discovered a fire near the chimney of their home. They immediately called 911, and the first responding fire officer saw flames coming through the roof near the chimney, with heavy fire throughout the attic.
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