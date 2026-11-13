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Step Into History: Inaugural DRT Bicentennial Celebration of the Battle of Fredonia
By Submitted by Connie Owens,10 days ago
Connie Sanders Owens, Vice President, DRT Ezekiel Cullen Chapter, San Augustine. November 13, 2026 - History is about to thunder back to life in San Augustine. On January 21, 2027, the Daughters of the Republic of Texas Ezekiel Cullen Chapter will launch a once-in-two-centuries celebration marking the exact 200th anniversary of the Battle of Fredonia. Stand on the ground where Texas’ future hung in the balance, experience an extraordinary story of cross-cultural courage, and honor the defenders who stopped a deadly clash before a single shot was fired.