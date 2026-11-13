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Mike Doughty Surprise Releases Solo Album ‘Dr Malfunction In The Hue Department’
By Andy Kahn,9 days ago
Mike Doughty released Dr Malfunction In The Hue Department on Friday, his first album under his own name in more than 10 years. The previously unannounced 12-track collection pairs stripped-down new versions of covers with previously released songs. Doughty made the album with longtime collaborator Andrew “Scrap” Livingston, who plays...