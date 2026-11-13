undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Teacher Uses Reptiles To Educate Young People
9 days ago
WARSAW – “I’ve always had a love for reptiles,” said Kevin Fouts, Warsaw. “I think it stemmed from liking dinosaurs. I talked my mom into getting me a corn snake when I was in second grade. I really had no fear of snakes or other reptiles. Although, I do have a healthy respect for venomous snakes. But fear and respect are two different things. That’s why I started the Kosciusko Reptile Outreach Company. It’s an educational program I take into the community to replace fear and misconceptions with knowledge and understanding. Part of what makes our programs so impactful is that we let the kids get hands-on with our animal ambassadors.”
2