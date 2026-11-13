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Applies Materials Introduces VeritySEM 20; Adds Intel to EPIC Center Partnerships
9 days ago
Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) today reported results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended Oct. 25, 2026. Applied generated record revenue of $10.41 billion. On a GAAP basis, the company reported gross margin of 50.4 percent, record operating income of $3.66 billion or 35.1 percent of revenue, and earnings per share (EPS) of $3.40.