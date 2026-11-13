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Ukraine fires nearly 1,200 drones at Russia as US-led talks consider wider European security
By Scott Colombe,8 days ago
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine fired almost 1,200 drones at Russian targets overnight in one of its biggest aerial attacks since Moscow’s invasion nearly five years ago. Meanwhile, negotiators raised the stakes in talks to stop the fighting by including for discussion wider European security arrangements that have been in place since the end of the Cold War. That has alarmed European leaders and placed a question mark over NATO’s future role.