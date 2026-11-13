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Palisades Group-Led Venture Buys Redmond, WA Office Property
By Allen Wolfsheimer,9 days ago
A Palisades Group-led venture acquired Offices at Riverpark, a five-story, 107,029-square-foot Class A office building located in downtown Redmond, Washington. The seller was KBS. Located at 15809 Bear Creek Parkway, Offices at Riverpark is a LEED Silver-certified office building within the RiverPark mixed-use community. Located less than a 10-minute walk...