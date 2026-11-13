undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Welltower Adds 3 Nursing Homes to Florida Portfolio
By Mike Boyd,8 days ago
Welltower Inc. recently acquired three nursing homes in Broward County, Florida, from companies managed by TL Management for $160 million. That brings the total number of nursing home transactions in the region to nine. Previously, the company acquired two nursing homes in Palm Beach County for $48.2 million. All in all, Welltower has paid $386 million for nine Florida nursing homes.