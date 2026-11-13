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New Insights Into a Promising Material for Next-Generation Electronics
9 days ago
Power electronic devices help control the flow of electricity and convert it into forms needed by different machines, such as electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and industrial equipment. Some electrical energy is lost as heat during this process, reducing efficiency and potentially affecting the device’s performance. Semiconductor materials that can withstand high voltages, carry electricity efficiently, and release heat effectively would make these devices more efficient and reliable.