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FPA urges Congress to advance three recycling bills
By Steve Katz,8 days ago
The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) is calling on congressional leaders to advance three bipartisan bills aimed at strengthening recycling infrastructure, establishing consistent packaging labeling standards and supporting the development of a circular economy. Ahead of America Recycles Day on November 15, the association sent a letter to House Speaker Mike...