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Downstairs raises The Comedy Bar
By Scott Iwasaki,10 days ago
Park City’s nightlife scene is invited to take a trip Downstairs for a bellyful of laughs at The Comedy Bar. “This is a national franchise that handles headliners throughout the country,” said Ryan Provstgaard, who is the enterprise’s general manager in Park City. “They have multiple franchises. Their main hub is Chicago, and they have Pittsburgh, Ft. Lauderdale, Milwaukee and Detroit. And when they decided to open out in the West in Park City and Scottsdale, Arizona, they looked for general managers and producers of comedy like myself to run things.”